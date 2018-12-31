Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Smriti Mandhana is ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year

By
Smriti Mandhana is ICC Womens Cricketer and ODI Player of the Year
Smriti Mandhana is ICC Women's Cricketer and ODI Player of the Year

Dubai, Decemebr 31: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was on Monday (December 31) adjudged 'Women's Cricketer of the Year' as well as the 'Women's ODI Player of the Year' by the ICC.

Left-handed opener Mandhana won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for the 'Women's Cricketer of the Year' for scoring 669 runs in 12 ODIs along with 622 runs in 25 T20 Internationals in 2018. Her ODI runs were scored at an average of 66.90 while strike-rate for T20I was an impressive 130.67.

Mandhana played a crucial role in India's semi-final appearance at the Women's World T20 in the West Indies, where she scored 178 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of 125.35. She is currently ranked fourth in the ODI rankings and 10th in the rankings for T20Is, the ICC said in a statement. Mandhana became only the second India woman player to win an ICC award after fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who was named the ICC Player of the Year in 2007.

1. Mandhana delighted

1. Mandhana delighted

"...when you get acknowledged for your performances through these awards, it motivates you to work harder and do well for your team. The century I scored in South Africa (in Kimberley) was quite satisfying and then I had good home series against Australia and England. A lot of people used to say I do not score that much in India, so I had a point to prove to myself," she said.

2. ICC pats Mandhana

2. ICC pats Mandhana

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson congratulated Mandhana, saying: "Smriti enthralled fans with some wonderful performances in what was a memorable year for women's cricket, with the ICC Women's World T20 helping build on the momentum of last year's World Cup."

3. Honour of Alyssa Healy

3. Honour of Alyssa Healy

Australia's opening batter and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, who came up with some superb performances and finished with 225 runs in six matches at the Women's World T20 in the West Indies, has been named the ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year. "Winning the ICC Women's World T20 final against England is something pretty special, especially after a disappointing couple of years in World Cups. That win against them, a dominant performance, was pretty special and one I will never forget," she said. "When I first started playing for Australia I never thought that I would achieve anything like this. It's a huge honour and one that I will not take lightly," she said.

4. Sophie Ecclestone on the rise

4. Sophie Ecclestone on the rise

England's 19-year-old left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been voted the Emerging Player of the Year after grabbing 18 wickets in nine ODIs and 17 in 14 T20Is during the calendar year. "It was my first full year as an England player after finishing my education so it's amazing to get an award like this," Ecclestone said. "We learned a lot in India at the beginning of the year and we took that into our summer against New Zealand and South Africa. We've never said we're the

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue