'Smriti Mandhana is Most Impactful Player Ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025,' CricViz Data Reveals By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 16:43 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Mumbai, Sep 25: As the countdown to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 intensifies, CricViz, the world's leading cricket data and analytics provider, has crowned Smriti Mandhana as the most impactful player in women's ODIs since the 2022 edition.

According to the CricViz Match Impact model, which measures player effectiveness ball-by-ball, Mandhana tops the global charts with a staggering +861.6 impact score. This puts her well ahead of England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (+608.3) and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (+508.0).

Mandhana's numbers highlight her dominance in the format:

2,100 runs since the 2022 Women's World Cup

Average of 58.3, scored at nearly a run-a-ball

18 fifty-plus scores in 37 matches

Her ability to consistently deliver match-winning contributions underscores her pivotal role in India's ODI success.

CricViz's Match Impact system assigns positive or negative values to players based on their batting, bowling, and fielding performances, then aggregates them into an overall score. The data reveals that Mandhana is not only the leading batter but also the most decisive player in global women's cricket.

India's ODI form also strengthens their case as strong contenders for the World Cup. Since the last edition, they have won 25 out of 38 matches (66% win rate), ranking only behind Australia (87%) and England (68%).

All-rounder Deepti Sharma has led the bowling charts with 60 wickets in this cycle, while Jemimah Rodrigues has secured a spot in the global top ten with a +268.9 impact score, reflecting India's growing depth and balance.

With Australia, England, and New Zealand traditionally posing stiff competition, India's blend of batting firepower and bowling consistency, led by Mandhana's unmatched impact, makes them one of the most exciting teams to watch at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.