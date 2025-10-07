'Arsenal are seriously good, can beat Liverpool to win title': Michael Owen keeps faith in The Gunners

Cricket Smriti Mandhana Nominated for ICC Player of the Month After Stellar ODI Series By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 21:44 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Smriti Mandhana among the nominees for the Player of the Month (September 2025) award following her remarkable performances in the ODI series against Australia.

The Indian vice-captain was in outstanding form, scoring 308 runs in four matches at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 135.68. Her dominance with the bat was a major highlight of the series, as she consistently gave India flying starts and anchored crucial partnerships.

Mandhana's most memorable moment came during the second ODI, when she smashed a breathtaking 125 off just 50 balls, registering the fastest century by an Indian woman in ODI history. Her innings was a display of sheer power and precision, featuring an array of exquisite cover drives and fearless strokeplay.

Her consistent run of form not only powered India to victory in the series but also reinforced her reputation as one of the most reliable and explosive openers in women's cricket. Beyond her batting heroics, Mandhana's calm leadership and experience continue to inspire the next generation of Indian cricketers.

The ICC Player of the Month award is determined through a blend of expert votes and fan participation. While 90% of the votes come from the ICC Voting Academy-comprising former players, journalists, and broadcasters-the remaining 10% comes from cricket fans worldwide, who can vote online at icc-cricket.com/awards.

With her record-breaking innings and match-winning consistency, Smriti Mandhana stands as one of the frontrunners for the September Player of the Month award, reflecting her continued excellence and leadership on the international stage.