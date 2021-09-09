Sourav Ganguly biopic: Luv Films to produce movie on former India captain

Ganguly, fondly called Dada, is one of the most successful skippers in the history of Indian cricket and the announcement about the movie was made by the production house on social media followed by a post by the former skipper himself.

Luv Films, the production house founded by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, shared the film announcement via Instagram on Thursday (September 9).

"We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic. We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings," the producers shared.

Ganguly, who recently revealed that a biopic on his life was under development, also confirmed the news on Instagram with the caption "Let's get this ball rolling" and posted a tweet confirming Luv Films will produce the movie.

"Cricket has been my life, it gave me confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen," tweeted Ganguly.

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

Luv Films has produced films such as "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", "De De Pyaar De", "Malang" and "Chhalaang", while upcoming titles under the banner include Luv Ranjan's directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, "Kuttey" and "Ufff".

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly biopic follows movies based on MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016), Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin A Billion Dreams in 2017), Mohammed Azharuddin (Azhar in 2016) and 1983 world cup winning team (83 is yet to be released).

