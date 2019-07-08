Sourav Ganguly celebrates 47th birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead cricketing fraternity to wish 'Dada'

Ganguly, who is fondly called 'Dada' in the cricket fraternity, is credited for changing the face of Indian cricket and building the Indian team and nurturing young talents under his captaincy.

Young turks like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virendra Sehwag, and MS Dhoni all made their debut under Ganguly's leadership and went on establishing them as cricketing superstars.

India's cricket legend and his long-time opening partner, Sachin Tendulkar, took to his Twitter handle to share a throwback image of his teenage days with Sourav Ganguly and wished him.

Sachin tweeted, "Happy Birthday Dadi! From playing with you in our Under-15 days to now commentating with you. It's been quite a journey. Have a great year ahead!"

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wished his captain in a witty post on Twitter," Happy Birthday to a 56" Captain, Dada, Sourav Ganguly!56-inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada, May God Bless You!"

"Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99! Wish you even more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada," VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Happy Birthday to a man who brought about a fantastic transition in Indian cricket, a brilliant leader who backed guys he believed in to the fullest. But aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

"Many happy returns of the day dada! The man who changed the face of Indian cricket. @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada," Pragyan Ojha tweeted.

Here's how cricketing fraternity greeted their Dada:

Happy Birthday Dadi! From playing with you in our Under-15 days to now commentating with you. It’s been quite a journey. Have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/Ijnder6RJN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2019

Happy Birthday to a 56” Captain , Dada @SGanguly99 !

56 inch chest,

8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You ! pic.twitter.com/Dcgj9jrEUE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2019

KING of the offside, DADA of cricket, LEADER of the pack.🦁

Happy birthday legend- @SGanguly99 dada 💯 pic.twitter.com/jAinaydhDt — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 8, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day to a man @SGanguly99 who took Indian cricket to the world. #Dada — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 8, 2019

Happy birthday Dada ... ain’t no one like you 🙌🥳 @SGanguly99 https://t.co/Dg6nM9hGEP — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 8, 2019

Happy birthday dada!!!! You have been the greatest pillar to Indian cricket!!! Thanks for your guidance towards everything!!! A true legend who has made some golden memories 🙏🙏🙏 May god shower lots of blessings and love! @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/VqkDLsOhzm — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 8, 2019

Happy birthday Dada, you've always been an inspiration for me and all the youth out there 🙏 @SGanguly99 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 8, 2019

Happiest birthday to one of the most dynamic leaders and batsmen of his time, @SGanguly99. Wish you loads of happiness, Dada! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 8, 2019

Happy birthday TIGER My big brother @SGanguly99 The man who taught us how to win overseas..what a Legend.. Jeo dada jeo.. love u always 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/xOHcdHwCk1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2019

Many many happy returns of the day Dada...😊

The man who laid foundations of new generation Team India...🙏🏻🇮🇳

Have a super year!!!@SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/dzZ83yEM5t — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 8, 2019

Happy birthday, dada. Shubho Jonmodin. Have a great day :) Wishing you the best in life @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/SIpioPwzBF — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 8, 2019

Sourav Ganguly in World Cups 🔥 🔥 🔥



⭐ 1006 runs in 21 matches

⭐ Highest score by an Indian (183 in 1999)

⭐ Three centuries in a single edition (2003)



What a player! Happy Birthday, Dada! pic.twitter.com/edXqbGueNY — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 8, 2019

An inspiration for many and a leader in the true sense. Happy Birthday @SGanguly99 🎂🎂 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/47shEJ4LAP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2019

424 International matches 🙌

18,575 International runs 👏

1 Dada 😎



Birthday wishes go out to @SGanguly99 🎂#CricketMeriJaan #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/jlkdQ97Lg8 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 8, 2019

The man who built and supported us for the future ! You will always be special to me ❤️ Lots of love and best wishes to you dadi. Have a great birthday 🎂 @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/pOaEJY9C0F — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2019

It was a pleasure to share the dressing room with one of the finest captains, Indian cricket ever produced. A very happy birthday to @SGanguly99. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/kfxRHfQqYc — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 8, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 ! Wish you ever more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/qM2qraIFtT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2019

The left-handed batsman from Bengal has played 311 ODIs and scored 11,363 runs in his career. He also represented India in 113 Test matches and scored 7212 runs with an average of 42.17.

Ganguly, who made his ODI debut in 1992 and scored 3 runs in his first game against West Indies, has slammed 38 international tons and 107 fifties.

He led Team India to lift the Natwest Trophy in 2002 England. India became the runners-up of the 2003 World Cup under his leadership where they lost to Ricky Ponting's Australia.

Ganguly retired from all formats of cricket in 2008 after playing his final test match against Australia.