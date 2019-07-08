Cricket

Sourav Ganguly celebrates 47th birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag lead cricketing fraternity to wish 'Dada'

By
New Delhi, July 8: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly turned 47 on Monday (July 8) and wishes poured in for the legendary cricketer on the social-media for him.

Ganguly, who is fondly called 'Dada' in the cricket fraternity, is credited for changing the face of Indian cricket and building the Indian team and nurturing young talents under his captaincy.

Young turks like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virendra Sehwag, and MS Dhoni all made their debut under Ganguly's leadership and went on establishing them as cricketing superstars.

India's cricket legend and his long-time opening partner, Sachin Tendulkar, took to his Twitter handle to share a throwback image of his teenage days with Sourav Ganguly and wished him.

Sachin tweeted, "Happy Birthday Dadi! From playing with you in our Under-15 days to now commentating with you. It's been quite a journey. Have a great year ahead!"

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wished his captain in a witty post on Twitter," Happy Birthday to a 56" Captain, Dada, Sourav Ganguly!56-inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada, May God Bless You!"

"Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99! Wish you even more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada," VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Happy Birthday to a man who brought about a fantastic transition in Indian cricket, a brilliant leader who backed guys he believed in to the fullest. But aise kaun chadhta hai, Dada @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

"Many happy returns of the day dada! The man who changed the face of Indian cricket. @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada," Pragyan Ojha tweeted.

Here's how cricketing fraternity greeted their Dada:

The left-handed batsman from Bengal has played 311 ODIs and scored 11,363 runs in his career. He also represented India in 113 Test matches and scored 7212 runs with an average of 42.17.

Ganguly, who made his ODI debut in 1992 and scored 3 runs in his first game against West Indies, has slammed 38 international tons and 107 fifties.

He led Team India to lift the Natwest Trophy in 2002 England. India became the runners-up of the 2003 World Cup under his leadership where they lost to Ricky Ponting's Australia.

Ganguly retired from all formats of cricket in 2008 after playing his final test match against Australia.

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
