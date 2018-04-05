Sourav Ganguly defends Steve Smith in ball-tampering scandal, says he's no cheat

"I sympathise with Steve Smith, he is a fantastic player and hopefully he will come back and keep scoring runs for Australia. Because I don't think it's cheating, actually I don't believe it is cheating," an outspoken Ganguly said after launching a book titled 'A Century is Not Enough'.

Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned by Cricket Australia for one year for their role in the ball-tampering scandal during Cape Town Test. Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia (CA).

"I just wish them (Smith, Warner and Bancroft) luck and, hopefully, they come back and play well. It's not right to call it cheating, and I wish them luck, and come back and (play) well," Ganguly later told reporters.

Smith on Wednesday said that he won't challenge the ban imposed by CA. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and India player Rohit Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Ganguly and Tendulkar narrated several anecdotes of their careers and also spoke on the famous incident of Ganguly removing his T-shirt after the Natwest Trophy triumph at the Lord's in 2002.

(With inputs from PTI)