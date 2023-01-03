IPL 2023: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals

According to reports, Sourav Ganguly will join IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as their new Director of Cricket.

The former BCCI President was relieved of his duties in October last year and is now set to return to the IPL fold again. He worked as the mentor of Delhi Capitals in 2019.

Sources close to the development have confirmed Ganguly will be taking over the duty from the upcoming IPL in 2023. He is also going to oversee the cricket fronts of the other two franchises in ILT20 side Dubai Capitals and SA20 side Pretoria Capitals.

"Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over.

"He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC," a source following the developments told PTI with conditions of anonymity.

Ganguly, one of the greatest captains of India, played for Kolkata Knight Riders and now defunct Pune Warriors India in his IPL career. After hanging his bat, he has honed the role of CAB president and BCCI president.

The 50-year-old will be important in the development of Delhi Capitals, who are yet to win an IPL title in their history. It is also understood that Capitals' recent picks in IPL auction 2023 had input from their coach Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly, who was popularly known as Dada, played 311 ODIs and 113 tests for India in a 16-year span. He scored 11363 runs in ODIs, with 22 centuries. Ganguly also has 7212 test runs to his name with 16 centuries. He was one of the pioneers of the revolution of Indian cricket, especially since he took over the captaincy duties in 2000.