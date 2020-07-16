Sourav Ganguly quarantines himself at home after brother Snehashish tests positive for Covid 19

Snehasish, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata after his coronavirus report came positive.

"He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He's been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital," a CAB official told PTI.

"The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period," a source close to the BCCI President added.

Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The former India captain was, however, unavailable for a comment on the development. Recently, during an interview to India Today, Sourav had spoken about how life around him has changed, making people more vulnerable.

"My brother visits our factories everyday and he is more at risk," the former batting star had said.

Ganguly is currently holding the BCCI president post and is looking for ways to conduct IPL 2020 which has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. The BCCI wants to hold the tournament this year itself and possibly in the October-November window if the ICC T20 World Cup gets postponed owing to the global health scenario.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held at Australia this year. Ganguly, as it has been reported, is also in the running for the ICC Chairman post, though neither Ganguly nor the BCCI have issued any statement regarding this.

Shashank Manohar was the Chairman of the global governing body but he stepped down from the post a few days back.