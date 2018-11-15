India tour of Australia: Ganguly reveals why Virat Kohli and Co have best chance to beat Australia

Ganguly on the absence of Smith and Warner:
"This is like the Indian team not having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It's a huge factor," Ganguly said.
"It's a great moment for Indian cricket. This is their best opportunity to beat Australia," the former India captain added.
Steve Smith is ranked No. 2 in Tests and was the leading run-getter when Team India last toured Australia for the four-Test series in 2014.
Warner was equally menacing in the series and tormented Indian bowlers with his explosive batting. The absence of these two would definitely dent the prospects of the Aussies against a formidable Indian side.
Impressive Indian pace attack:
The Indian pace attack had impressed in England in their 1-4 series loss and Ganguly said, "I have seen in England that they (bowlers) have taken 20 wickets in almost every Test."
Ganguly, however, warned the Indian team to remain cautious.
"But you also have to keep in mind that Australia in Australia are a different kettle of fish. Many feel that they are a weak outfit but I don't think so," Ganguly added.
Hardik's injury affects team balance
With Hardik Pandya out injured, the team management faces a tricky decision -- whether to play six specialist batsmen (apart from Rishabh Pant) and four frontline bowlers, or go in with five specialists in each department. It's a dilemmathat most modern-day captains face," said Sourav.
Ganguly in his captaincy tenure always played with six specialist batsmen overseas.
"I generally relied on four bowlers while playing overseas because I could chip in with a few over or turn Viru (Sehwag) or Sachin to give the pacers a breather. Unfortunately, Virat doesn't have such options.
Batting Rohit at No. 6:
"If you ask me, I would bat Rohit at No. 6 and go in with three pacers and one spinner. The simple logic is that Rohit is batting at his best and you don't leave out a batsman of his calibre when he is in such good nick. Moreover, Rohit is very strong square of the wicket which is a prerequisite for success on Australian pitches," Ganguly added further.