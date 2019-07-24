Sourav Ganguly slams India team selection for the tour of West Indies

1. The Ganguly thought

"There are many in the squad who can play all formats.. Surprised not to see Shubman Gill. Rahane in the one-day squad. Time has come for Indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence. Too few are playing in all formats. Great teams had consistent players. It's not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent. @bcci," Ganguly tweeted.

2. Gill disappointed

While speaking to CricketNext, Shubman Gill had expressed disappointment about not getting picked up in the India squad. "I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads. It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I'll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors. It was a fantastic series for me and team as well since we won with a 4-1 margin. Personally, I would have liked to carry on and score at least a couple of hundreds in those fifties. But I will learn from this experience."

3. MSK Prasad on Gill

"He was given an opportunity when KL Rahul was out against New Zealand, he will have to wait for his turn,"Prasad said. The chief selector also said the No 4 spot in the Indian ODI team is still open and playrers like Shreyas Iyer could be contenders for the slot.

4. The Rahane picture

Ajinkya Rahane is currently playing at Hampshire in English county cricket but the Mumbaikar has not done well in the season, tallying 307 runs from seven matches at 23.61. But he made a hundred Nottinghamshire at Newport. "As a batsman, it is important to spend time in the middle. The more time you spend at the crease, the better it is for you. It makes you more confident. And that's what I am looking at. I am not thinking too much about the runs. Yes, runs are important but if you spend time in the middle, runs will come automatically. The practice sessions are also important,"Rahand said.