Cricket Sourav Ganguly Takes Charge as Pretoria Capitals Head Coach, Begins First Coaching Stint By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 15:51 [IST]

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the head coach of the Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming SA20 League season, the franchise announced on Sunday.

The decision comes just a day after England's Jonathan Trott stepped down as the Capitals' head coach following a disappointing 2025 campaign. Under Trott, Pretoria managed only two wins in 10 matches, failing to reach the playoffs.

Confirming his departure, the franchise posted on X: "Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!" Trott, who also serves as the head coach of Afghanistan, is expected to continue in that role through the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

With Trott's exit, the Capitals have turned to one of Indian cricket's most influential figures. Ganguly, fondly known as "The Prince of Kolkata," will take charge from December 26, with the tournament scheduled to run until January 25. Announcing his appointment, Pretoria Capitals wrote on social media: "The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐯 𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐲 as our new 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡, The Centurion awaits."

This marks Ganguly's first official stint as a head coach in franchise cricket. However, he is no stranger to the coaching environment, having previously worked as Team Director for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 2018-19 and 2022-24 seasons.

Ganguly's appointment is expected to bring a wealth of experience and a strong leadership presence to the Pretoria camp. He has long been regarded as one of India's finest captains, credited with instilling a fearless, competitive mindset in Indian cricket. DC and Pretoria are part of the same set-up of the 'Capitals' brand, so he knows what is expected of him.

The SA20's 2026 edition has been advanced to avoid clashing with the T20 World Cup, making this season crucial for franchises to make their mark. For Ganguly, it marks the beginning of a new chapter in his storied cricketing journey, one that could potentially pave the way for bigger coaching roles in the future, including his expressed interest in coaching Team India.