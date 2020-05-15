Sourav Ganguly will one day find himself in ICC, but leading BCCI is any day a bigger job: David Gower

In an exclusive interaction amid COVID19 lockdown with GloFans (Twitter handle), during Q20, a fan interactive show, Gower expressed that Ganguly possesses all the qualities that are required in a good administrator and has in him the right attitude to carry on seamlessly as the president of the world's richest cricket organisation and usher in a new and better era for Indian cricket.

"What can I tell you about Sourav? I have had many chats with him over the years and he obviously was a very fine player and his records speak for himself. One thing I have learnt over the years is that if you are going to run BCCI, you need to be many, many things. Having a reputation as he has is a very good start, but you need to be a very deft politician. You need to have control of a million different things," the former England top-order batsman said ahead of "Q20", a unique chat show for the fans presented by 'GloFans'.

"And of course you need to be responsible for a game that is followed by, I mean, should we say a billion people here in India? We all know about the immense following for cricket in India. So it is indeed a wonderful thing to behold. Sourav has the toughest task imaginable in charge of BCCI, but so far I would say the signs are very good. He has listened, given his own opinion and has pulled strings gently," he added.

Considered as one of the most stylish left-handed batsmen to have played the game, David feels that with a good and commendable job, chances are high that Sourav will one day find himself in ICC, but feels leading BCCI is any day a bigger job.

"I think he is a very, very good man and has those political skills. I think he has the right attitude and can keep things together and will do a good job. And if you do a good job as BCCI chief in the future, who knows? But I would actually say the more important job, to be honest, is running BCCI. Being head of ICC is honour there is a lot that can be done by ICC, but actually, look at the rankings, look at where the power is heading up. BCCI is definitely the bigger job," he further said.

