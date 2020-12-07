South Africa and England dealt new Cape Town ODI blow

The opening match in the three-game series was postponed on Friday (December 4) after a positive test for COVID-19 in the South Africa camp.

It was rescheduled for Sunday (December 6) but the game in Paarl was cancelled 30 minutes before the scheduled morning start time, and it emerged there had been two "unconfirmed" positives within the touring England party.

There had been hopes the series could start on Monday (December 7), but that will not be happening, and it remains to be seen if it can start at all.

The final two matches of the series had been due to be held in Cape Town on Monday (December 7) and Wednesday (December 9). England are scheduled to fly home on Thursday (December 10).

Players and team management have been self-isolating in their hotel rooms.

The 2nd Betway One-Day International between South Africa and England, which is due to take place at Newlands, Cape Town, will now not take place on Monday 7 December.#SAvENG #BetwayODI pic.twitter.com/951enAXkHT — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 6, 2020

In a joint statement issued on Sunday evening, CSA and the ECB said: "The second one-day international between South Africa and England, which is due to take place at Newlands, Cape Town, will now not take place on Monday 7 December.

"The decision has been taken by Cricket South Africa [CSA] and the England and Wales Cricket Board [ECB] whilst they await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests from the England camp and the continued health and wellbeing of both playing groups.

"Once the findings of this review have been received, CSA and ECB will then discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI series."

England won the three-match T20 series between the sides 3-0.