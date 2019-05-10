World Cup head-to-head: South Africa have 2-1 record against Bangladesh

The Proteas have made the World Cup semifinals four times while Bangladesh's best result has been the quarterfinal appearance in 2015.

South Africa have dominated their rivalry with the Tigers, winning 17 of the 20 games they have played so far. At the World Cup, however, things look much closer as the Proteas lead by just 2-1 in the three games they have played since the 2003 edition. In the last five clashes, South Africa lead 3-2.

Here is a brief look at the South Africa vs Bangladesh results at the quadrennial event:

SA bt Bangladesh by 10 wickets; group tie; Bloemfontein; February 22, 2003:

The very first encounter between the two teams was a complete mismatch as Makhaya Ntini's 4 for 24 wrecked the Asians after Shaun Pollock won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat. Pollock himself took 2 for 8 in six overs while Andrew Hall took 2 for 15 and Bangladesh were skittled out for 108 in the 36th over. Wicket-keeper-captain Khaled Mashud scored 29 which was the highest for Bangladesh who were playing in just their second World Cup. It took just 12 overs for openers Herschelle Gibbs (49 not out) and Garry Kirsten (52 not out) to knock off the runs. Ntini was the man of the match.

Bangladesh bt SA by 67 runs; Super Eight stage; Providence; April 7, 2007:

The 2007 WC saw Bangladesh as the giant killers. They had already packed India home and made the Super Eight. They won just one game in the Super Eight stage and it was against the Proteas. Winning the toss, Graeme Smith sent Habibul Bashar's Bangladesh to bat and powered by Mohammad Ashraful's 83-ball 87 and a couple of 30s by Tamim Iqbal and Aftab Ahmed and a late surge from Mashrafe Mortaza (25 off 16), the Tigers posted a competitive total of 251 for eight in 50 overs. South Africa had a horrendous chase, as none other than Gibbs (56 not out at No.7) could deliver and they were bowled out for 184 in the 49th over. Abdur Razzak was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Ashraful was picked as the man of the match.

SA bt Bangladesh by 206 runs; group match; Dhaka; March 19, 2011:

After their 2007 performance and given the fact Bangladesh were playing at home, expectations were high about them delivering yet another punch, but Shakib Al Hasan's side crumbled on D-Day. Smith won the toss and elected to bat first this time and with the help of three half centuries (Jacques Kallis 69, Faf du Plessis 52 and Hasim Amla 51), the Proteas posted a total of 284 for eight in 50 overs. Rubel Hossain was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with 3 for 56. Bangladesh's batting came a cropper as none could withstand the South African bowling apart from captain Shakib who scored 30 out of the team's meagre total of 78. Left-arm spinner Robin Peterson took 4 for 12 and pacer Lonwabo Tsotsobe took 3 for 12.