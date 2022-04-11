South Africa in a very special place – Elgar

The Proteas ripped through the tourists once again early on day four in Port Elizabeth, bowling them out for only 80 to win by a mammoth 332 runs.

Keshav Maharaj took 7-32 in the second innings of the first Test as the Tigers folded to a shambolic 53 all out at Kingsmead and the spinner was also their chief tormentor on Monday.

Maharaj spins South Africa to series victory over Bangladesh

The left-armer took 7-40 after making 80 with the bat, richly deserving both the man of the match and player of the series awards as he reached the 150 Test wickets landmark.

South Africa are second behind Australia in the World Test Championship table, having beaten India 2-1 and drawn 1-1 with New Zealand before hammering Bangladesh.

With a Test series in England on the horizon, Proteas captain Elgar believes his side are making great strides.

He said: "Everything comes with a challenge. I like challenges, which is why I am still playing Test cricket at nearly 35.

"I still feel I've got a lot of good years left and maybe even my best years left in me. If was younger, I might not have enjoyed it as much. This is still a massive privilege.

"I've enjoyed it so far. The last year has been testing off the field, but I've got an amazing core of players around me that understand me as a character, as a player and a person and the nature of cricket I want to play going forward. Slowly, everyone has bought into it. We are in a very special place."

The opening batter added: "We've had an extremely successful summer, not just as a Test side but as a cricketing nation.

"I think we are on the right path, doing things in the correct way. I am extremely proud of the Test summer we've had and the depth we've shown with regards to our selection pool. I am extremely proud of the group of players that we fielded."