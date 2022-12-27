Watch: South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje gets hit by Spidercam, reacts after the blow

The pacer was on the ground fielding when it suddenly came out of nowhere and hit him on the shoulder and elbow.

He later confirmed he was feeling fine despite the blow, but says the broadcasters must refrain from the mobile camera from moving in the field.

Nortje was floored after the Spidercam hit him when he was fielding in the deep square leg region. The 315 kg weighed mobile camera hit him out of the blue while zipping at a decent pace. The Proteas player was able to bowl after that and even stayed on the pitch for the entirety. But he gave his thoughts after the day's play.

No Anrich Nortje's were seriously harmed during the filming of this footage. #AUSvSApic.twitter.com/VbRa53FYX5 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 27, 2022

Nortje Reaction after Spidercam Hit:

I didn't know what hit me, to be honest," Nortje said.

"So far so good. It just knocked the [left] shoulder and the [left] elbow. The elbow is a bit sore but otherwise seems to be okay. I'll just monitor it and see how it goes with the [doctor]," he added.

The 29-year-old confirms he saw the camera late and had too little time to react or get out of its way. But the pacer was assertive on telling Spidercam shouldn't be in the field unless it is absolutely necessary.

"I think the one thing we've spoken about earlier is how low it is and it probably shouldn't be unless [it needs to be] for certain interviews or something. But I don't think it should be travelling head height. That's just my opinion. And then for Marco [Jansen] as well, they must take him into consideration [for his height]," the Proteas pacer concluded.

Cricket Australia confirmed it was an error by an operator as the broadcaster Fox Sports apologised to the player. The Spidercam was not in operation after the hit but CA confirmed it will be back in action tomorrow with some extra safety measures.

South Africa's Position in the 2nd Test:

South Africa had a disappointing day as well. Australia piled on runs as David Warner returned to form with a fantastic double hundred. The hosts are 386 for 3 at the end of the 2nd day's play, with a huge lead of 197 runs. Anrich Nortje picked up the wicket of Steven Smith in a frustrating day as the visitors have all to do in the next three days.

South Africa are already behind 1-0 in the test series after their loss in the Gabba test.