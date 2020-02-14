Cricket
South Africa postpone Pakistan T20 series over player workload concerns

By John Skilbeck
Pakistan T20 - cropped

Cape Town, Feb 14: South Africa have cancelled plans to tour Pakistan next month. Three Twenty20 internationals were proposed but have been scratched because of South Africa's concerns over their players' workload.

The short series is set to be rescheduled and may take place before the end of the year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it had received assurances from Cricket South Africa that "they will honour the commitment of sending their side as soon as it is reasonably possible".

South Africa are already due to visit Pakistan for two Tests and three T20 matches in January and February next year.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said: "While we were keenly looking forward to hosting South Africa next month, we respect Cricket South Africa's reason for not sending their side next month.

"Managing player workload is a top priority for any cricket board, and from that perspective, their decision is understandable.

"We are pleased that the CSA remains committed to rescheduling this short series as soon as practically possible.

"As there is a strong willingness and commitment, both the boards are now exploring their FTPs [future tour programmes] to find gaps so that we can agree on the dates."

IPL 2020: RCB reveal new logo, jersey
Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 18:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020

