Cricket South Africa’s Nonkululeko Mlaba Reprimanded for ICC Code Breach During Women’s World Cup Match By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 13:17 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has received an official reprimand for a breach of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup league clash against India on Thursday. The incident, which drew attention for its sportsmanship implications, occurred during the 17th over of India's innings.

Mlaba was found to have contravened Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to the use of language, actions, or gestures that could disparage or provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal in an international match. The episode involved Mlaba waving goodbye to batter Harleen Deol immediately after taking her wicket, an action deemed potentially provocative.

For Mlaba, this represents her first offence in a 24-month period, resulting in the addition of one demerit point to her disciplinary record. The ICC's match referee, Trudy Anderson, proposed the sanction, which Mlaba accepted, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was jointly levied by on-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and Kim Cotton, third umpire Candace le Borde, and fourth umpire Sue Redfern, highlighting the unified scrutiny of player conduct at the highest level.

Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct carry a range of penalties, including a minimum official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50 per cent of the player's match fee, and the allocation of one or two demerit points depending on the severity of the offence. In Mlaba's case, the ICC opted for the official reprimand and demerit point, reflecting both the nature of the incident and her clean record over the previous two years.

Cricket authorities emphasize that such measures are not intended to punish players unduly but to reinforce respect, fairness, and sportsmanship in international cricket. The ICC Code of Conduct exists to maintain the integrity of the sport and ensure that competitive intensity does not cross the line into unsporting behaviour.

While Mlaba's gesture may have been intended in jest, the ICC's response underscores its commitment to maintaining a respectful environment for all players. The disciplinary action serves as a reminder to players at every level that international cricket demands both skill and decorum.