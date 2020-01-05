Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

South Africa vs England: Stokes sets catching record

By Pti
South Africa vs England: Stokes sets catching record

Cape Town, Jan 5: England all-rounder Ben Stokes set an England Test record when he caught Anrich Nortje off the bowling of James Anderson on the third day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Sunday.

It was his fifth catch of the innings, all held at second slip.

In England's previous 1019 Test matches, there had been 23 instances of four catches in an innings, most recently by England captain Joe Root against Ireland at Lord's last year.

Stokes equalled the world Test record of five catches, which had been achieved 11 times previously, most recently by Steve Smith of Australia in 2017/18, also at Newlands.

More SOUTH AFRICA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SAF 223/10 (89.0) vs ENG 269
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 16:36 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue