South Africa vs England: Stokes sets catching record

It was his fifth catch of the innings, all held at second slip.

In England's previous 1019 Test matches, there had been 23 instances of four catches in an innings, most recently by England captain Joe Root against Ireland at Lord's last year.

The first England fielder to take 5️⃣ catches in an innings! 🙌



Stokes equalled the world Test record of five catches, which had been achieved 11 times previously, most recently by Steve Smith of Australia in 2017/18, also at Newlands.