South Africa vs India 1st Test: Teams observe moment's silence in honour of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The South African players also entered the ground wearing black armbands as a mark of respect. "The Proteas cricket team and South Africa as a nation, mourn world-renowned statesman, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who passed away this morning.

"The teams had a moment of silence ahead of the start of the first Betway Test match against India. The Proteas are wearing black armbands in honour of Mr Tutu," the Indian team's media wing said.

Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died at the age of 90. Tutu had been hospitalised several times since 2015, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997.

An uncompromising foe of apartheid - South Africa's brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority - Tutu worked tirelessly, though non-violently, for its downfall. The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.

Tutu's death on Sunday "is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

"From the pavements of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world's great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights."

Meanwhile, in the match, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in overcast conditions against South Africa in the opening Test of the three-match series.

India have gone in with three front-line pacers in Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, with Ravichandran Ashwin being the lone spinner.

In the middle-order, both Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been picked in the side. Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen is making his Test debut for South Africa, Wiaan Mulder is playing as an all-rounder, with Keshav Maharaj being the team's only spinner.

(With PTI inputs)