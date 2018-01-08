South Zone T20: Karnataka wallop Goa

Bengaluru, January 8: Karnataka started their South Zone T20 competition for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy on a winning note, registering a facile 49-run win over Goa at Visakhapatnam.

Batting first, Karnatka made a competitive 172/4 in 20 overs and then restricted Goa to 123/8 in full quota of overs to celebrate a winning start.

Karnataka took the first step towards victory through a fifty by Mayank Agarwal (55, 35b, 8x4, 2x6) and solid efforts from Stuart Binny (28 n.o), Manish Pandey (24) and R Samarth (28).

Karnataka defeat Goa by 49 runs in the first game. #KARvGOA #SMAT #ZonalT20 — Karnataka Ranji Team (@RanjiKarnataka) January 8, 2018

Agarwal was the pick of the Karnataka batting and took off from where he left in the Ranji Trophy season in which he scored more than 1000 runs.

When it came their turn to bowl, Karnataka hardly disappoint as S Arvind (2/22) and A Mithun (2/13) produced excellent spells between them to choke the Goans.

Karnataka will face Andhra on Tuesday (December 10).