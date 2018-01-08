Cricket

South Zone T20: Karnataka wallop Goa

Written By:
Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka
Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka

Bengaluru, January 8: Karnataka started their South Zone T20 competition for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy on a winning note, registering a facile 49-run win over Goa at Visakhapatnam.

Batting first, Karnatka made a competitive 172/4 in 20 overs and then restricted Goa to 123/8 in full quota of overs to celebrate a winning start.

Karnataka took the first step towards victory through a fifty by Mayank Agarwal (55, 35b, 8x4, 2x6) and solid efforts from Stuart Binny (28 n.o), Manish Pandey (24) and R Samarth (28).

Agarwal was the pick of the Karnataka batting and took off from where he left in the Ranji Trophy season in which he scored more than 1000 runs.

When it came their turn to bowl, Karnataka hardly disappoint as S Arvind (2/22) and A Mithun (2/13) produced excellent spells between them to choke the Goans.

Karnataka will face Andhra on Tuesday (December 10).

Related Articles

Story first published: Monday, January 8, 2018, 17:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 8, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel