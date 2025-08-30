'Inhuman, Disgusting' - Sreesanth's Wife Bhuvneshwari Slams Lalit Modi & Michael Clarke for Releasing 2008 IPL 'Slapgate' Video

MS Dhoni offered mentorship role by BCCI, but he may not take it for this ‘Gambhir’ Reason: Report

Former cricketer Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, has strongly criticized former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi and ex-Australian cricketer Michael Clarke for releasing previously unseen footage of the infamous 2008 IPL "slapgate" incident, in which Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth during post-match handshakes.

Bhuvneshwari called their actions "disgusting, heartless and inhuman," accusing them of dragging up an old wound for cheap publicity, despite both players having moved on and being fathers now. She argued that revisiting the controversy causes pain not only to the players but also scars their innocent children, forcing them to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs.

Bhuvneshwari condemned the act and stated that Modi and Clarke should be sued for their actions. The incident resurfaced during Clarke's Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, where Modi revealed the footage was captured by his personal security camera after broadcast cameras had switched off. The controversial late release has sparked a new wave of debate regarding the appropriateness of reopening such sensitive episodes from cricket history.

Background of the Incident

The "slapgate" incident occurred in 2008 during the inaugural IPL season in Mohali. Mumbai Indians' stand-in captain Harbhajan Singh slapped Kings XI Punjab pacer Sreesanth during the post-match handshakes following a heated exchange. Harbhajan was handed an 11-match suspension and lost his match fees. Both players have since reconciled and moved past the episode, even appearing together and working as commentators after retirement.

Bhuvneshwari's Reaction

Bhuvneshwari expressed deep disappointment and pain on Instagram, emphasizing that Sreesanth has rebuilt his life with dignity despite past hardships. She condemned the act of resurfacing the video as forcing families to relive trauma, stating it was done solely for chasing views. She pleaded with Modi and Clarke to "fear God" and consider the emotional harm caused to families and children for personal gain. She also highlighted that the players' children now face unwarranted shame due to the resurfacing of the footage.

Bhuvneshwari posted two stories on her Instagram profile, bashing Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke in both of them.

1st Story

"Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan are fathers long now moved with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman."

2nd Story

"@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. As his wife, and as the mother of his children, it is deeply painful for our family to see this resurface after 18 long years. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago only so you can chase views. This doesn't just hurt the players, it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs. You should be sued for doing something so cheap and inhumane. Sreesanth is a man of strength and character, and no video can take that dignity away from him. Fear God before you hurt families and innocent children for your own gain. @lalitkmodi

@michaelclarkeofficial"

Lalit Modi revealed during Michael Clarke's podcast that he had kept the unseen footage for 18 years, recorded on his personal security camera after the official broadcast cameras shut off. The newly released clip shows Harbhajan giving Sreesanth a backhand slap during handshakes, renewing public attention to the long-buried controversy.