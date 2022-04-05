SRH vs LSG IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Stats

IPL Special Page

After Lucknow skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda struck half-centuries to guide the newcomers to a modest 169/7, Khan led the bowling attack with a four-wicket haul to hand the Super Giants their second win on the trot. A brilliant 18th over from the uncapped player turned the favours in Lucknow's favour as Sunrisers fell to their second consecutive loss of the season.

Chasing 170, Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson (16 off 16) and Abhishek Sharma handed SRH a cautious start, before Khan handed LSG their first breakthrough. Khan dismissed both openers as in his very next over, Abhishek Sharma was picked up by Manish Pandey, reducing SRH to 39/2 in 5.1 overs.

After losing their openers in the powerplay, Rahul Tripathi led the fightback for SRH along with Aiden Markram (12 off 14) as the duo stitched together a partnership of 44 off 31. But Krunal Pandya pulled it back for Lucknow removing Markram and Tripathi (44 off 30).

Pooran, still not at his best, kept SRH in the game with a strong knock of 34 off 24, but Avesh picked up his third wicket and followed it up with Abdul Samad's wicket to put LSG in the driver's seat. Jason Holder defending 16 in the first over, removed Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the final over to guided Lucknow to win over his former team.

Earlier, KL Rahul-led Lucknow got off to a wobbly start after being invited to bat by Williamson. While opener Quinton de Kock (1) and Evin Lewis (1) fell for single digits, Manish Pandey (11) also failed to get going. Reduced to 27/3 with the first five overs, Lucknow was staring at a below-par score.

But a scintillating partnership between opener Rahul and Hooda saw the Super Giants fight their way back into the game. The duo stitched together a solid partnership of 87 off 62, with both Hooda and Rahul striking half-centuries. Ayush Badoni continued his impressive show with the bat with a quickfire (19 off 12) as Lucknow recovered from the early blows to reach 169/7.

Lucknow now have two wins from three games and are placed fifth on the points table. Meanwhile Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost both games played so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match:

KL Rahul (Winning Captain): What's been really pleasing is we've always found a way to stay in the game and give ourselves a good chance to win it. We did it again today. Obviously not ideal to lose three early wickets so we have to go back and work on that. We need to give ourselves a little time since we bat deep and we have power at the death. That's something we need to learn as a batting group - how to do play risk-free cricket while looking for fours. With the ball we've been brilliant in the three games and that's something we need to carry forward. I don't think you really chat so much in the middle. As opening batsmen you don't plan too much. The plan is to put pressure on the opposition. As opening batsmen, you give yourselves a couple of balls and if the wicket is good then both openers have to go. We have that extra batter with Jason coming in, so the plan is to put pressure on the opposition. That's the body language we want to carry. To go out there and hit boundaries and sixes, but choose smart shots. If we lost wickets early, we need to quickly assess the situation and see what the target should be. Quinton and Lewis wanted to put pressure on Washington, but it didn't come off. (Hooda) I've been playing with Hooda for last 3-4 seasons, he doesn't come out of the nets. I tell him you don't need to bat so much, but he loves batting in the nets. Don't really need to do so much in the nets when you're batting so well, but he never comes out. He had to wait for his chance, he's using that, and now he's become someone you can rely on, in the middle order.

Kane Williamson (Losing Captain): Much better performance from the last match. Our powerplay bowling was good with three wickets. If only we could break the next partnership but credit to Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul - outstanding partnership. That was the difference to take them to 170. It was close but not close enough. There were glimpses where we put ourselves in positions to get over the line with the bat, but wasn't good enough. It looked like a good surface. We knew if we can get build some good partnerships, there was enough power. We'll reflect on the small margins and look at the positives. I think the guys with the bowling roles were good. Some key death overs from us too. They were arguably wanting a few more runs as well. A few ones and a few twos and the chase would've taken a different shape. The game is a game of small margins but we don't want to get too far ahead and try to look back on those good bits. It didn't quite work today but a lot of learnings too.

Avesh Khan (Player of the Match): I always just try to get wickets in the powerplay for the team, because that's what the team wants from me. When we saw in the first innings the ball was gripping, I thought I'll mix it up a bit and that helped me pick up two wickets in the powerplay. (Hattrick ball) Wanted to bowl a dot ball so thought I'll go for the yorker option. (New team) The atmosphere is great with Gautam Gambhir, Flower and Bichel here supporting us.

Krunal Pandya (LSG): It feels great to contribute - especially when you win the game. (New team) I'm loving it. I had a great run with Mumbai Indians and made some great memories there, but this is a new franchise. I feel like its my first IPL season! Not missing Hardik at all! The brand of cricket that we are playing is fearless. We were in tough situation in all three games but we turned it around. Self belief is important. I've been working a lot on my bowling - on my action.

SRH vs LSG 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Ayush Badoni (LSG) - 19 runs from 12 deliveries with a strike rate of 158.33

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Avesh Khan (LSG) - 114 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Deepak Hooda (LSG) - 3 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Washington Sundar (SRH) - 2 for 11 in three overs in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Deepak Hooda (LSG)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Umran Malik (SRH) clocked the fastest delivery of 152.4km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: KL Rahul (LSG) - 6 fours

Player of the match: Avesh Khan (LSG)