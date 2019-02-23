Sri Lanka make history with series win in South Africa

The tourists returned to St George's Park on Saturday requiring 137 runs to secure victory – and a 2-0 series success – inside three days and, having resumed on 60-2, did so without losing any further wickets.

It was the superb efforts of Oshada Fernando (75) and Kusal Mendis (84) that saw Sri Lanka over the line, particularly as a tough opening session had been predicted after 18 wickets fell on day two.

But after chasing down a total of over 300 in the first Test, the 197 required this time did not seem to unduly trouble the Lions, who were aggressive in their pursuit of history.

The result marks an incredible turnaround for Sri Lanka, who had conceded a 58-run first-innings lead to the Proteas after being dismissed for 154.

Kusal Perera is the Player of the Series for his 153* in Durban.



"I had a lot of good comments about my innings in the last game it makes me feel really good. Fernando did really well for us, but credit goes to every single player." KJP #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/ujIFFp7enp — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) February 23, 2019

There were very few moments of concern for the apparently unflappable Fernando and Mendis, who were much improved from their showings in the first innings, where the former was out for a duck and the latter a quick-fire 16.

Fernando's desire to get the job done as quickly as possible was evident from the two maximums he struck, the second of which drew the scores level.

That left him with the honour of knocking off the single that sealed the win before lunch, taking the partnership up to an unbroken 163 and sparking jubilant celebrations among the travelling contingent.

Kusal Mendis is the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 84.

"happy that I did well in this game and would like to continue my form from 2018. Would also like to thank the support staff, the physio - since I had twisted my ankle - and would like to thank the entire team" Kusal M pic.twitter.com/1keORS2AY3 — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) February 23, 2019