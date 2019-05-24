Oh-no Fernando! Sri Lanka opener taken off on a stretcher following injury

London, May 24: Sri Lanka might have been dealt an injury blow prior to the Cricket World Cup, with opener Avishka Fernando having suffered an apparent ankle injury.
Fernando slipped while fielding during Sri Lanka's warm up match with South Africa on Friday, landing awkwardly on his side.
Eoin Morgan suffers injury scare, to undergo a precautionary X-ray
The physios were called on and, after receiving treatment, Fernando attempted to walk off, but a stretcher was required to take him from the field.
A potential blow for Sri Lanka as Avishka Fernando has been stretched off during his side's game against South Africa.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 24, 2019
Updates can be found on our live blog 🔽 #SLvSA ➡️https://t.co/6iyclPS93R pic.twitter.com/UMMMryZ5AM
Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in their World Cup opener on June 1.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here