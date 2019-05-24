Oh-no Fernando! Sri Lanka opener taken off on a stretcher following injury

Fernando slipped while fielding during Sri Lanka's warm up match with South Africa on Friday, landing awkwardly on his side.

The physios were called on and, after receiving treatment, Fernando attempted to walk off, but a stretcher was required to take him from the field.

A potential blow for Sri Lanka as Avishka Fernando has been stretched off during his side's game against South Africa.



Updates can be found on our live blog

Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in their World Cup opener on June 1.