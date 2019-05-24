Cricket

Oh-no Fernando! Sri Lanka opener taken off on a stretcher following injury

London, May 24: Sri Lanka might have been dealt an injury blow prior to the Cricket World Cup, with opener Avishka Fernando having suffered an apparent ankle injury.

Fernando slipped while fielding during Sri Lanka's warm up match with South Africa on Friday, landing awkwardly on his side.

The physios were called on and, after receiving treatment, Fernando attempted to walk off, but a stretcher was required to take him from the field.

Sri Lanka take on New Zealand in their World Cup opener on June 1.

 
Friday, May 24, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
