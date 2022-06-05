Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022: Full Schedule, Dates, India Time, Squads, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

Australia begin their tour to Sri Lanka on Tuesday (June 7) with a three-match T20I series followed by five ODIs and two Tests, which will conclude the month-long tour in July.
Sri Lanka and Australia will clash in Colombo in the first two T20s before they travel to Pallekele for the final T20I followed by the opening two ODIs. The action will once again shift to Colombo for the final three ODIs. Then the two sides will travel to Galle for two Tests.
Australia T20 squad led by Aaron Finch will be without the services of Pat Cummins, who will be available for the ODIs and will later lead the side in the Tests.
Hosts Sri Lanka led by Dasun Shanaka in the T20s will welcome the return of leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who missed the last three matches of the 1-4 series drubbing down under earlier this year and also the tour to India. As it stands, SL have announced just the T20I squad.
Here is a look at the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022 schedule, squads and live streaming information:
Squads
Australia T20 Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Micthell Swepson.
Sri Lanka T20 Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wicketkeeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Tushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan
Australia ODI Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins, Micthell Swepson.
Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.
Sri Lanka vs Australia Schedule & Telecast Information
|Dates
|Match
|Venue
|Time in IST
|Telecast/Live Streaming
|7 June
|1st T20I
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|7 PM
|Sony SIX/Sony LIV
|8 June
|2nd T20I
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|7 PM
|Sony SIX/Sony LIV
|11 June
|3rd T20I
|Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele
|7 PM
|Sony SIX/Sony LIV
|14 June
|1st ODI
|Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele
|2 PM
|Sony SIX/Sony LIV
|16 June
|2nd ODI
|Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele
|2 PM
|Sony SIX/Sony LIV
|19 June
|3rd ODI
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|2 PM
|Sony SIX/Sony LIV
|21 June
|4th ODI
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|2 PM
|Sony SIX/Sony LIV
|24 June
|5th ODI
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|2 PM
|Sony SIX/Sony LIV
|29 June – 3 July
|1st Test
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|10 AM
|Sony SIX/Sony LIV
|8 July – 12 July
|2nd Test
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|10 AM
|Sony SIX/Sony LIV
