Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022: Full Schedule, Dates, India Time, Squads, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

Sri Lanka and Australia will clash in Colombo in the first two T20s before they travel to Pallekele for the final T20I followed by the opening two ODIs. The action will once again shift to Colombo for the final three ODIs. Then the two sides will travel to Galle for two Tests.

Australia T20 squad led by Aaron Finch will be without the services of Pat Cummins, who will be available for the ODIs and will later lead the side in the Tests.

Hosts Sri Lanka led by Dasun Shanaka in the T20s will welcome the return of leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who missed the last three matches of the 1-4 series drubbing down under earlier this year and also the tour to India. As it stands, SL have announced just the T20I squad.

Here is a look at the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2022 schedule, squads and live streaming information:

Squads

Australia T20 Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Kane Richardson, Micthell Swepson.

Sri Lanka T20 Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wicketkeeper), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Tushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan

Australia ODI Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins, Micthell Swepson.

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Schedule & Telecast Information

Dates Match Venue Time in IST Telecast/Live Streaming 7 June 1st T20I R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7 PM Sony SIX/Sony LIV 8 June 2nd T20I R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 7 PM Sony SIX/Sony LIV 11 June 3rd T20I Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele 7 PM Sony SIX/Sony LIV 14 June 1st ODI Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele 2 PM Sony SIX/Sony LIV 16 June 2nd ODI Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele 2 PM Sony SIX/Sony LIV 19 June 3rd ODI R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2 PM Sony SIX/Sony LIV 21 June 4th ODI R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2 PM Sony SIX/Sony LIV 24 June 5th ODI R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 2 PM Sony SIX/Sony LIV 29 June – 3 July 1st Test Galle International Stadium, Galle 10 AM Sony SIX/Sony LIV 8 July – 12 July 2nd Test Galle International Stadium, Galle 10 AM Sony SIX/Sony LIV