Sri Lanka vs England: James Anderson rested for final Test

By Opta
Stuart Broad to replace James Anderson
Colombo, November 21: James Anderson will be rested for the third and final Test in Sri Lanka, with Stuart Broad taking his place in the England side.

The tourists have already wrapped up the series ahead of the concluding match in Colombo, having won the first two Tests in Galle and Pallekele.

Broad was dropped for those encounters but returns at the ground where he made his Test debut in 2007.

"I understand the reasoning behind it with the series already won," said Anderson.

"With the winter we've got ahead, it makes sense for Stuart to get some cricket. He's not played for a while and it's going to be a tough tour of the West Indies.

"It's a good opportunity for him and the team. You have to look at the situation as well – it's hard work for seamers here and it's not like I've been able to have a huge input on the games."

The third Test begins on Friday (November 23).

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
