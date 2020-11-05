Start of Big Bash League pushed back by a week

The women's version is currently being played entirely in Sydney and there were concerns that also might be the case for the men.

But news in recent days that several state borders are set to re-open following a sharp drop in new coronavirus cases has allowed Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane and Adelaide to host 21 matches during December.

OFFICIAL | It's a new-look #BBL10 fixture!



More details to come on Jan-Feb, but you can check out ALL the match-ups & dates here

The 10th season of the eight-franchise Twenty20 tournament was initially due to begin on December 3, but it will now start seven days later.

Venues for games in the new year will be announced over the coming weeks, with hopes that Melbourne can be added.

"This is without doubt the most complex fixturing task ever undertaken by the BBL and we're excited with where it has landed," said Cricket Australia's BBL head Alistair Dobson.

"It has been a difficult year for so many people around Australia and we look forward to bringing the BBL to every state should border conditions allow us to," added Dobson.

All three of the world's top-ranked Twenty20 players - spinner Rashid Khan, who is currently in the UAE plying his trade with the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, England's attacking batsman Dawid Malan and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi - have signed on to play the tournament.

Ab de Villiers, who plays for RCB in IPL, has decided to skip the BBL with Brisbane Heat due to family and COVID-19 related issues.

AB de Villiers to skip Big Bash League but open to Brisbane return

Uncertainty around international travel restrictions as De Villiers, who is one of the most in-demnd players for the T20 format, and his wife prepare for the birth of their third child played a significant role in the former South Africa batsman pulling out.

The action will start in Hobart with the Hurricanes facing the Sydney Sixers before the Melbourne Stars take on Brisbane Heat a day later in Canberra.

