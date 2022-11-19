Steve Smith becomes fastest player in Australia to cross 14,000-run mark

The batter achieved the landmark during Australia's second ODI against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). In the second ODI, Smith struck a 114-ball 94 to cross the landmark. Smith's innings was studded with five fours and a maximum. Smith's knock came at a strike rate of 82.45.

Smith crossed the landmark in 288 matches across 328 innings. Smith has scored a whopping 14,065 runs at an average of 49.52. The Australian batter surpassed David Boon, who has scored 13,386 runs, to become the ninth-highest run scorer for Australia in international cricket.

Here are the top five run-scorers for Australia in international cricket:

Ricky Ponting (27,368 runs)

Steve Waugh (18,496 runs)

Allan Border (17,698 runs)

Michael Clarke (17,112 runs)

David Warner (16,612 runs).

Meanwhile, overall in international cricket, the top five run-scorers are the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs), Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs), Ricky Ponting (27,483 runs), Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawarded (27,957 runs) and South African all-rounders Jacques Kallis (25,534 runs)

Coming to the match, Smith's 94 guided Australia to 280/8 against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground.