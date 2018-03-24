Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft admit to ball tampering

SCOREBOARD

Bancroft admitted to trying to change the condition of the ball using a foreign object and was charged with ball tampering. (WATCH IT BELOW)

Oh no ! Bancroft. Very embarrassing. From the looks of it, this is not on. Haven't seen a series marred by controversies like this one in a long long time. The Cricket has been great, but this .. #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/2uNhxtBXTv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 24, 2018

Can we talk about this? pic.twitter.com/cmpRrOArgD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 24, 2018

Not just knew about it. It was THEIR plan. And none of them had the guts to carry it out. Used the least experienced player in the team. That is cowardly and truly pathetic. https://t.co/4pUdAa2QVS — Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) March 24, 2018

"I had discussions with the match officials, I've been charged with attempting to change the condition of the ball," Bancroft said in the post match press do.

"We had a discussion during the (lunch) break and I saw an opportunity to use some tape, get some granules from the rough patches on the wickets and change the condition (of the ball), it didn't work, the umpires didn't change the ball. I was cited on the screen and that resulted in me shoving it down my trousers," said Bancroft.

Australia team post play press conference featuring Steve Smith & Cameron Bancroft. https://t.co/dh5UYfPz31 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 24, 2018

LEADERSHIP GROUP WAS AWARE

Smith said Australia's leadership group was aware of the whole episode.

"The leadership group knew about it. We spoke about it at lunch," he said.

"I am not proud of what's happened. It's not within the spirit of the game. My integrity, the team's integrity and the leadership group's integrity has come into question. It won't happen again.

"It was the leadership group's idea. Poor choice and we deeply regret our actions. The coaches weren't involved. It was purely the leadership group who came up with this. This is the first time it has happened under my leadership.

By the way, of the current Aus 'leadership group', Smith is captain of Rajasthan Royals and Warner of Hyderabad Sunrisers in the IPL... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 24, 2018

"We saw this game as such as an important game. We've seen the ball reversing through this series and this ball didn't seem like it was going to go. It's such poor action. I can promise you this is the first time it has happened.

"I am embarrassed. I know the boys in the shed are embarrassed as well. Being the leader, I am incredibly sorry. If we weren't caught, I would still regret it.

'Won't resign from captaincy'

"I won't consider stepping down (from captaincy). I still think I am the right person for the job. Today was a big mistake on my part and on the leadership group as well.

"I have to take control of the ship. This is something I am not proud of. It's something I hope I can learn from and come back from. I am embarrassed. It is a big error in judgement," said Smith.

THE INCIDENT

During the second session of the third day's play, umpires approached Bancroft to know about the object with which he was scrubbing the ball. The TV cameras too caught the action and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis gestured the same to his on-field colleagues - Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers.

The footage showed Bancroft seemingly rubbing the rough side of the ball, the opposite side to which a fielder would usually be trying to shine on his trousers - permitted under the ICC playing conditions.