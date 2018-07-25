Steve Smith joins David Warner in Caribbean Premier League

Cricket

Sydney, July 25: Steve Smith has signed for the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League, joining banned Australia team-mate David Warner in the competition.

Captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were each handed 12-month suspensions by Cricket Australia for their roles in the national team's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The suspension does not stop the pair playing in various domestic tournaments around the world, however, and they will follow up appearances in the Global T20 Canada by playing in the West Indies in August.

Warner had already agreed to join the St Lucia Stars, but Smith will now also be in action in the Caribbean, replacing the unavailable Shakib Al Hasan at the Tridents.

Tridents coach Robin Singh said: "It is a huge blow to lose Shakib for the tournament but, in Steve Smith, we have a truly world-class replacement who can help to bring power to our batting line-up.

"As a man who has played cricket at the highest level all over the world, we are very confident that Smith will be a big success with the Tridents."

Barbados' second match of the tournament on August 17 will see Smith come up against Warner's St Lucia.

