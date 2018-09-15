Steve Smith marries long-time girlfriend Dani

Smith revealed the news through his Instagram account and posted a picture letting the world know about the nuptial ceremony.

"Today I got to Marry my best friend. What an absolutely incredible day. @dani_willis looked unbelievably beautiful," Smith wrote on Twitter. Smith Dani met at a Sydney bar during the inaugural season of the Big Bash League.

The 29-year-old Smith proposed to Willis, who has studied law and commerce at Macquarie University, atop the Rockefeller Centre in New York in 2017.

Smith has been serving a 12-month ban for his role in the Cape Town ball tampering scandal along with his deputy David Warner. Cameron Bancroft, the third Australian player who was involved in the fracas, was banned for nine months by the Cricket Australia.

Great night out at the @AustralianOpen with @dani_willis we both absolutely love our tennis! Thanks @CraigTiley for having us. What a belter of a match!👍🎾🙏 pic.twitter.com/DGIjJOIHNF — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 22, 2018

Following their admission to the guilt, both Smith and Warner had also lost their contract with their respective IPL teams. Smith was named the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 while Warner was supposed to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Later, Smith signed for the Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League, joining banned Australia team-mate David Warner in the competition. Warner joined the St Lucia Stars and Smith replaced the unavailable Shakib Al Hasan at the Tridents.

The suspension by CA does not stop the pair from playing in various domestic tournaments around the world, however, and they have followed up the CPL stint with appearances in the Global T20 Canada in August.

Tridents coach Robin Singh said: "It is a huge blow to lose Shakib for the tournament but, in Steve Smith, we have a truly world-class replacement who can help to bring power to our batting line-up. As a man who has played cricket at the highest level all over the world, we are very confident that Smith will be a big success with the Tridents."

It has been rumoured that all those struggles have affected the relation between Smith and Dani and their wedding had been called off. But now this news has made the world aware that Smith's personal life is well on course and hopefully his playing career too will be on track soon.