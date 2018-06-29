Cricket

Smith makes half-century on return in Canada

Steve Smith
Steve Smith looked in fine form on his return to cricket

Montreal, June 29: Banned former Australia captain Steve Smith made a fine return to cricket, scoring a half-century at a Twenty20 tournament in Canada.

Smith – back in action for the first time since being handed a one-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March – looked in decent form.

The right-hander made 61 off 41 balls, including eight fours and a six, for the Toronto Nationals against the Vancouver Knights at the Global T20 Canada.

His innings came to an end when he was stumped off Fawad Ahmed chasing more quick runs in the Nationals' chase of 228.

Batting at number three, Smith was needed in the first over after opener Nizakat Khan (6) fell.

The 29-year-old combined for a 53-run partnership with Johnson Charles (30 off 12) and a 91-run stand with Anton Devcich.

Devcich proved to be the hero for Toronto, his unbeaten 92 off 44 balls guiding them past the Knights' total of 227-4 with four balls and six wickets remaining.

David Warner – like Smith banned for a year – will also make his return in Canada when his Winnipeg Hawks face the Montreal Tigers on Friday.

    Friday, June 29, 2018, 5:30 [IST]
