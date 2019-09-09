Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Steve Smith will always be remembered as a cheat: Harmison

By

London, Sept 9: Former England pacer Steve Harmison feels Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith will always be remembered as a "cheat" for the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, irrespective of his incredible feats.

Smith has been England's tormentor-in-chief in the ongoing Ashes series, which Australia have already retained after winning the fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday.

Smith is having a fairytale Ashes series, already accumulating 671 runs, including a double century at a staggering average of 134.20. But that didn't stop Harmison from taking a dig at the former Australia skipper, who said Smith can never be forgiven for his ball-tampering act.

"I don't think you can forgive him," Harmison was quoted as saying by London-based sports radio station 'talkSPORT'.

"When you're known as a cheat - and he is, I'm not going to sugar-coat it, the three guys cheated - that's on your CV. You're marked and you take it to your grave. Whatever Steve Smith does, he'll always be remembered for what happened in South Africa," he added.

Harmison, who represented England in 63 Tests including all five games during the 2005 epic Ashes series, said Smith and his partners-in-crime David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will have to live with "cheat" tag all their lives. "I can't see anybody's opinion changing on Smith, Bancroft, or Warner. Because of what they've done, they've tarnished the game," he said.

Source: PTI

More STEVE SMITH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 19:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue