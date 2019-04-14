Suchith to replace injured Harshal Patel in Delhi Capitals' squad

Suchith is a left-arm spinner from Karnataka and has represented Mumbai Indians in previous editions of the IPL. Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their encounter at Hyderabad on Sunday (April 14).

Patel was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a fracture in his right hand.

"He has suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI (on April 1). It took us a few days to actually get to the bottom of that fracture. He's had some X-Rays. He's been ruled out for three-four weeks which basically ruled him out of the tournament. We need to find a replacement," Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting had said at a press conference.

Patel has featured in two out of the six games for the Delhi-based outfit this season, picking up 2/40 in the tied game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, which Delhi won in the super over. He had conceded 0/37 in the 14-run dramatic loss against the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

Ponting further said left-handed top order batsman Manjot Kalra also has a niggle in his right arm and thus has to clear a fitness test. "We need him to pass a full fitness test today. So that's the reason we've got as many guys here on trial."