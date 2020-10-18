Sunil Narine taken off the IPL Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Warning List

KKR bowler Narine was reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during their Dream11 Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on October 10.

Following the report, Narine was placed on the IPL Warning List.

Following the report, the Knight Riders had requested for an Official Assessment of Narine's action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles.

The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Narine with the naked eye and came to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits.

The Committee also noted that Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage.

In good news for the Knight Riders and the spinner, Narine has now been removed from the IPL Suspect Action Warning List.

KKR will be relieved as the spinner had already sat out of their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Monday.

The report against Narine had been made by on field umpires. The IPL had released a statement then, stating, "The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL's Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Narine will be placed on the warning list and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament. Another report will result in Narine being suspended from bowling in the IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee."

Now that the spinner has been cleared, he will be available for KKR's match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the Sunday double-header.

Source: IPL Media