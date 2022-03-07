Cricket
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

By
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 Schedule
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 Schedule

Hyderabad, March 7: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their IPL 2022 campaign on March 29 against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

They are in Group B alongside RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The SRH have announced Kane Williamson as their captain for IPL 2022 and will be eager to grab title after their IPL 2016 triumph.

They had a wretched run the in the IPL 2021 ending at the bottom of the pile, and the Sunrisers would want to change that script. They had also seen an unsavoury parting of ways with David Warner, their IPL title winning captain and the most successful batsman.

Here’s then the full schedule, venues and timing of all Sunrisers Hyderabad matches in IPL 2022.

1 Full schedule of SRH, venues, timing

  • March 29 -7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
  • April 4 - 7:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
  • April 9 - 3:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • April 11 - 7:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans
  • April 15 - 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
  • April 17 - 3:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • April 23 - 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • April 27 - 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • May 1 - 7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
  • May 5 - 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • May 8 - 3:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • May 14 - 7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • May 17 - 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • May 22 - 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

2 Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi .

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 11:11 [IST]
