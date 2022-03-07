Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

Hyderabad, March 7: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their IPL 2022 campaign on March 29 against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium, Pune.
They are in Group B alongside RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The SRH have announced Kane Williamson as their captain for IPL 2022 and will be eager to grab title after their IPL 2016 triumph.
They had a wretched run the in the IPL 2021 ending at the bottom of the pile, and the Sunrisers would want to change that script. They had also seen an unsavoury parting of ways with David Warner, their IPL title winning captain and the most successful batsman.
Here’s then the full schedule, venues and timing of all Sunrisers Hyderabad matches in IPL 2022.
1 Full schedule of SRH, venues, timing
2 Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi .
