Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

They are in Group B alongside RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The SRH have announced Kane Williamson as their captain for IPL 2022 and will be eager to grab title after their IPL 2016 triumph.

They had a wretched run the in the IPL 2021 ending at the bottom of the pile, and the Sunrisers would want to change that script. They had also seen an unsavoury parting of ways with David Warner, their IPL title winning captain and the most successful batsman.

Here’s then the full schedule, venues and timing of all Sunrisers Hyderabad matches in IPL 2022.

1 Full schedule of SRH, venues, timing

March 29 -7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

April 4 - 7:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

April 9 - 3:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 11 - 7:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

April 15 - 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 17 - 3:30 PM: DY Patil Stadium - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 23 - 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 27 - 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 1 - 7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

May 5 - 7:30 PM: Brabourne (CCI) - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 8 - 3:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 14 - 7:30 PM: MCA Stadium, Pune - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17 - 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 22 - 7:30 PM: Wankhede Stadium - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

2 Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi .