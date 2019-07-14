Super Over to decide stunning Cricket World Cup final

ICC WC 2019: Final: England vs New Zealand: Live Score: Match tied; Winner to be decided via Super Over

Chasing 242 for victory, England required 15 from the final over and three off the last two balls after two sixes from Ben Stokes, the second courtesy of an extraordinary turn of events that saw the batsman dive to make a second run and inadvertently divert the ball over the rope for four more.

The drama was not over there, however, as Adil Rashid and Mark Wood were each run out at the non-striker's end to ensure Stokes (84 not out off 98 balls) could only pinch singles from each of Trent Boult's final deliveries.

That meant England finished on 241 all out, matching New Zealand's total of 241-8. As a result, a one-over shootout was required to decide which team would win their first World Cup final.

England have made 15 off the Super Over! Is it enough?#CWC19Final | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/YDG3guXvfL — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019