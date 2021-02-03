Suresh Raina attends felicitation ceremony hosted by Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association

Lucknow, Feb 3: The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association on Wednesday hosted a felicitation ceremony for its former and current cricketers and honoured them for their outstanding contribution towards bringing glory to the state and encouraging youngsters to play the sport.
Suresh Raina who has been the beacon of Uttar Pradesh Cricket for over two decades, was felicitated by Jay Shah - Hony. Secretary, BCCI & President Asian Cricket Council & Rajiv Shukla- Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.
I am truly honoured and humbled for being felicitated by @UPCACricket and special thanks to @JayShah and @ShuklaRajiv sir for this recognition. I hope to continue making my state and country proud with the same passion and dedication. #UPCA pic.twitter.com/MTlPHSwkAv— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 3, 2021
On this momentous occasion, Raina said, “I am truly honoured and humbled for being felicitated by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and I would like to specially thank Shri Jay Shah ji and Rajiv Shukla sir for this recognition. I hope to continue to make my state and country proud with the same passion and dedication”.
Raina captained the Uttar Pradesh team in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
