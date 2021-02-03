Cricket
Suresh Raina attends felicitation ceremony hosted by Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association

Lucknow, Feb 3: The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association on Wednesday hosted a felicitation ceremony for its former and current cricketers and honoured them for their outstanding contribution towards bringing glory to the state and encouraging youngsters to play the sport.

Suresh Raina who has been the beacon of Uttar Pradesh Cricket for over two decades, was felicitated by Jay Shah - Hony. Secretary, BCCI & President Asian Cricket Council & Rajiv Shukla- Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

On this momentous occasion, Raina said, “I am truly honoured and humbled for being felicitated by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and I would like to specially thank Shri Jay Shah ji and Rajiv Shukla sir for this recognition. I hope to continue to make my state and country proud with the same passion and dedication”.

Raina captained the Uttar Pradesh team in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 19:15 [IST]
