Suresh Raina breaks silence after Chennai Super Kings exit: 'What happened to my family was horrific'

On August 19, Raina's uncle Ashok Kumar and his family were brutally attacked in Uttar Pradesh and Ashok was killed on the spot while others sustained severe injuries.

"What happened to my family is (in) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support.

"Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," Raina wrote on his Twitter account.

However, Raina does not make it clear that whether the gory incident has played any part in him leaving the IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan had backed Raina for his decision to leave the IPL 2020

There were also reports that Raina had differences with Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni over the hotel room that he was allocated. Raina, as per reports, had wanted a room with balcony and felt claustrophobic inside the room. Before supporting Raina, Srinivasan stated that the fame has gone into the head of some players.

"Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist," said Srinivasan.

"My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head," Srinivasan was quoted as saying by the Outlook.