Suresh Raina volunteers to promote cricket in Jammu and Kashmir

The 33-year-old all-rounder recently announced his retirement from international cricket and is currently in UAE, with Chennai Super Kings preparing for the much awaited IPL 2020. But, the southpaw wants to give back to the game by doin his bit.

Last week, the J&K Police had invited Raina to develop cricketing skills in the union territory via social media.

The J&K police saidin a tweet via their official Twitter handle, "Congratulation on a successful career @ImRaina. Your contribution to Indian #Cricket, particularly the shorter format is a matter of pride for all of us. Some of your crucial innings which helped #India win many encounters on the play field are memorable."

"We are expecting you to work with us in developing the cricketing skills of the youth of #Jammu and #Kashmir. Looking forward to see you with our youth here. DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh & other ranks of #JKP extend best wishes for your next innings."

We are expecting you to work with us in developing the cricketing skills of the youth of #Jammu and #Kashmir. Looking forward to see you with our youth here .DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh & other ranks of#JKP extend best wishes for your next innings.#JaiHind — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) August 23, 2020

In response to that tweet, Raina wrote a letter addressed to J&K DGP Dilbag Singh stating that he wants to give back to the game by doing his bit.

"I have etched a mark on the field of international cricket for 15 years, and thus I would like to make use of the knowledge and skills I learned over the years and pass it onto the next generation," he wrote.

Raina said he wants to promote the game in schools and colleges in the rural areas. He also added the main aim will be to hunt for talented sportsmen in the rural areas to organise master classes and offer skill training.

Excellent initiative! Cricketer friend Suresh Raina writes to J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, offers cricket opportunity for underprivileged & rural area children in Jammu & Kashmir. Kudos, Suresh! This will go a long way in getting talented youth in J&K national/international recognition. pic.twitter.com/eNrnJT7Kfh — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 26, 2020

"My intention is finding out the talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools', colleges and rural areas of J&K. Cricket is not just a sport but it evolves a process which could shape and mould a group of individuals with professional ethics, discipline maintained further in their future life, staying fit and healthy both mentally and physically.

"When a child undergoes the training for any sports activities he or she is automatically adapted to the discipline of lifestyle as well as aware of the importance of physical fitness. These could be the future of our nation," the letter read.