Swimming great Michael Phelps gets a taste of IPL

By
Swimming great Michael Phelps was at Firoz Shah Kotla during IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings
New Delhi, March 27: Swimming great Michael Phelps got a taste of cricket Tuesday (March 26) when he watched the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi.

IPL special page | IPL 2019 full schedule

The Olympain who tallied an astounding 23 gold medals in the games was in town for promotional activity and dropped in for some time at the Kotla, where CSK beat the home side by 6 wickets.

"Phelps has never watched cricket and it was a perfect occasion for him to get a taste of India's most popular sport. He came as a guest of Delhi Capitals, who invited him through his sponsors," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The 33-year-old US Olympian was on his maiden visit to India and came into Feroz Shah Kotla after the match started, and was there for around an hour before he left.

However, it is not known whether Phelps found the game as interesting as baseball or felt like yawning like it happened with tennis great Pete Sampras who tried to endure a day at the Lord's during an Ashes Test match.

The Delhi Capitals also shared pictures of the Olympic legend via Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
