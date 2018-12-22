O'Keefe, Silk help Sixers sink Scorchers

Jordan Silk (67 not out off 49 balls) and Daniel Hughes (62 off 44) combined for a record Sixers partnership, the hosts recovering from a slow start to post 164-4 at the SCG.

Steve O'Keefe then ensured Perth struggled initially in their reply, taking three early wickets.

However, the Scorchers responded through Hilton Cartwright (53 off 39) and Ashton Turner (49 off 39), who put together a 99-run partnership.

But as the pressure increased, Turner fell just as Perth had looked capable of a successful chase.

That effectively ended the visitors' challenge, the Scorchers reaching 147-8 from their 20 overs.

SILK, HUGHES IN CRUCIAL STAND

Silk and Hughes started their partnership with the Sixers in trouble at 30-3 in the fifth over.

They took few risks during a match-defining stand, combining for a 124-run partnership – a record for the Sixers.

Hughes was also involved in the previous record for the Sixers, during a 115-run stand with Moises Henriques in December 2016.

AGAR DROP HURTS SCORCHERS

Perth could have had Silk for 17, but Ashton Agar (0-31) put down a simple return chance and it proved costly.

The Scorchers endured some mixed fielding, with Will Bosisto also dropping a simple chance off Jack Edwards (13) from the first ball of the day.

In contrast, the Sixers had Joe Denly take a superb running catch to dismiss David Willey (4) in the third over of Perth's chase.

Later, a jumping Hughes helped remove Bosisto (1) with another great catch.

O'KEEFE TIES DOWN SCORCHERS

O'Keefe produced his best T20 bowling figures and it prevented the Scorchers from making early inroads.

The left-arm spinner had Sam Whiteman (0) stumped off the first ball of the innings before Willey departed, and he got the big wicket of Michael Klinger (3) by trapping the opener lbw.

O'Keefe's early spell reduced Perth to 9-3 and they never recovered despite the best efforts of Cartwright and Turner, with Sean Abbott (3-29) ensuring the Sixers claimed their victory.