T20 World Cup 2021: BCCI keen to host event in India; but keeps UAE, Oman as back-up venues

A BCCI official said the board will keep trying to ensure that the T20 World Cup is held in India, but there is a strong possibility that the tournament might have to be moved to the UAE and Oman.

"The intent is to make sincere efforts to have it in India, but if the COVID-19 pandemic and the tax issue isn't resolved, we might have to possibly move the tournament out even though we shall have the hosting rights," the official told ANI.

Earlier, the ICC after the board meeting had confirmed that the BCCI would retain hosting rights of the T20 World Cup even if the tournament is moved out of India.

The ICC Board had also requested management focus on its planning efforts for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE (/topic/uae) with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East.

"A final decision on the host country will be taken later this month. The Board also confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event regardless of where the event is played," the ICC had said.

During the SGM, it was unanimously decided that with more than four months left for the showpiece event, the BCCI would propose to the ICC to give the body time till the end of June or the beginning of July to take a call on hosting the tournament.

"There is still close to four and a half months and we are confident things will change in that space of time with respect to COVID-19. The BCCI will request the ICC for time till the end of June or the start of July to take a final call on the matter," the source explained.

As for the tax exemption from the central government, the BCCI was confident of positive talks.