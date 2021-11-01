Cricket
T20 World Cup 2021: Disappointed cricket fraternity questions Team India tactics against New Zealand

By Pti
India lost two in two of the Super 12 in T20 World Cup 2021

New Delhi, November 1: India have been pushed to the brink of elimination after Virat Kohli and his men slumped to their second loss of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 and the cricket fraternity is struggling to make sense of the insipid performance.

A seemingly jaded India endured an eight-wicket loss to a clinical New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday (October 31) night. It was their second straight defeat after being handed a 10-wicket thrashing by arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener to Pakistan at the same venue.

Pegged as favourites going into the tournament, the defeat against the Black Caps has put India in serious danger of losing out on a semi-final berth.

Here's how a stunned cricket fraternity reacted to India's loss, questioning their tactics, intent and techniques of their batters.

Virender Sehwag

Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India's body language wasn't great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won't make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ

Irfan Pathan

In any big tournament you can't change the playing 11 in just one game and get desired results. Players need stability And I'm surprised this is happening with some big names taking decisions. #ind Well done NZ you were too good today. And for team India, they need to get together and perform miracles. Time is running out. #indvsnz

VVS Laxman

This defeat should hurt Team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a semifinal spot looks a distant dream #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar

I don't know if it is a fear of failure but I know that whatever changes they made to the batting order today did not work. Rohit Sharma is such a great batsman and he has been sent in at No.3.

Kohli himself, who has made so many runs at No.3 demotes himself to No.4. A young player like Ishan Kishan has been given the responsibility of opening the batting. Ishan Kishan is a hit-or-miss player and it is better if a batsman like him walks in No.4 or No.5.

Madan Lal

Madan Lal

It is unfortunate because India have looked more impatient than they normally do in both these matches. If you don't make runs then you won't come into the match.

A target of 111 can be defended only if a miracle happens. India were outclassed in both the matches. In this format if you don't get in front early, it becomes difficult.

Harbhajan Singh

Let's not be harsh on our players. Yes we know them for better cricket.Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results. But well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning the match. They were fantastic in all departments.

Michael Vaughan

India should take a leaf out of all other countries ... Allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience ... #India #T20WorldCup Let's be honest ... For all the talent & depth in #India cricket they under achieved massively for years in white ball Cricket ... #Fact #T20WorldCup

Shahid Afridi

India still have an outside chance of qualifying for semis but with how they have played their two big games in the event, it will be nothing but a miracle to see them qualify. @T20WorldCup

Azhar Ali

It's not looking good for India.. but we all want India to stay in the tournament. This early exit of India won't be good for the event Pensive face #INDvsNZ #ICCT20WorldCup

Shoaib Akhtar

Disappointing performance by India. Really expected a better & strong performance! The Indian team looked clueless tonight I really don't know why. Why did you send that kid Ishan Kishan to open, Hardik pandya is bowling in the end. He should have bowled before.

They played really bad cricket. India looked in so much pressure. I have no idea what policy, game plan India was following. It was a lost squad. No planning, everybody pressed their panic button, Kohli not batting at his position, Rohit too.

Mohammad Amir

I still believe India is a best team its just a matter of having good time or bad time but abusing player's and their family is such a shame don't forget end of the day it's just a game of cricket.

Nick Compton

I just don't understand how Kohli's prickly relationship with Ashwin is allowed to keep him out of Indian teams? Do you think Captains should be allowed such autonomy?

