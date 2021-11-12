T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing 11, Head to Head Info

The
last
time
Australia
and
New
Zealand
met
each
other
in
the
final
of
an
ICC
World
Cup
was
in
2015.
Australia
registered
a
facile
win
over
the
Kiwis
then,
and
the
latter
now
have
a
golden
chance
to
atone
for
that
disappointment.
Australia
might
not
make
any
changes
to
their
playing
11
while
New
Zealand
will
be
forced
to
make
one
change
as
middle-order
batsman
Devon
Conway
has
been
ruled
out
of
the
final
with
a
hand
injury
that
he
sustained
in
the
semifinal
against
England
on
Wednesday.
The
Kiwis
might
bring
in
either
Tim
Seifert
or
all-rounder
Mark
Chapman
in
Conway’s
place
as
they
have
not
sought
any
replacement.
"Conway
sustained
the
injury
when
he
struck
his
bat
immediately
after
being
dismissed
in
semifinal
win
over
England
in
Abu
Dhabi
-
with
an
X-ray
today
confirming
a
break
to
his
right
hand
fifth
Metacarpal,"
said
New
Zealand
Cricket
in
a
statement.
Head
coach
Gary
Stead
said
Conway
was
understandably
devastated.
"He's
absolutely
gutted
to
be
ruled
out
like
this
at
this
time.
Devon
is
hugely
passionate
about
playing
for
the
BLACKCAPS
and
no
one
is
more
disappointed
at
the
moment
than
he
is
-
so
we're
really
trying
to
rally
around
him.
"It
looked
a
pretty
innocuous
reactionary
incident
on
the
field,
but
the
blow
obviously
caught
the
bat
between
the
glove
padding
and
while
it's
not
the
smartest
thing
he's
done
there's
certainly
an
element
of
bad
luck
in
the
injury.
"Due
to
the
timelines
we
won't
be
bringing
in
a
replacement
player
for
this
World
Cup
or
next
week's
T20
series
against
India,
but
are
working
through
our
options
for
the
Test
series
later
this
month,"
said
Stead.
New
Zealand
will
depart
to
India
immediately
after
the
T20
World
Cup
for
an
away
series
consisting
three
T20Is
and
as
many
Tests.
But
that
they
would
take
up
much
later
as
the
priority
now
will
be
the
T20
World
Cup
2021
final
against
Australia.
So,
here
is
a
useful
guide
that
comprises
facts
like
date,
time,
head
to
head
record
and
possible
playing
11.
1.
The
Final
date
The
Australia
vs
New
Zealand
final
will
be
played
on
Sunday
(November
14)
at
the
Dubai
International
Cricket
Stadium.
2.
The
Final
Time
The
final
between
Australia
and
New
Zealand
is
scheduled
for
a
7.30
PM
IST
start.
3.
Live
telecast
and
Streaming
info
The
match
will
be
live
on
Star
Sports
Networks
and
Live
Streaming
will
be
on
Disney
+
HotStar.
4.
NZ
vs
AUS
Head
to
Head
Australia
and
New
Zealand
have
played
14
times
in
T20Is,
and
the
Aussies
have
9
matches
and
the
Kiwis
emerged
winners
5
times.
But
in
the
lone
T20
World
Cup
match
between
the
two
sides,
New
Zealand
emerged
the
victor.
5.
Possible
11
Australia:
David
Warner,
Aaron
Finch
(Captain),
Steve
Smith,
Mitchell
Marsh,
Glenn
Maxwell,
Marcus
Stoinis,
Matthew
Wade,
Pat
Cummins,
Mitchell
Starc,
Adam
Zampa,
Josh
Hazlewood.
New
Zealand:
Martin
Guptill,
Daryl
Mitchell,
Kane
Williamson,
Tim
Seifert/Mark
Chapman
(for
injured
Devon
Conway),
Glenn
Phillips,
James
Neesham,
Mitchell
Santner,
Adam
Milne,
Tim
Southee,
Ish
Sodhi,
Trent
Boult.
