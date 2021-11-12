T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Playing 11, Head to Head Info

The last time Australia and New Zealand met each other in the final of an ICC World Cup was in 2015. Australia registered a facile win over the Kiwis then, and the latter now have a golden chance to atone for that disappointment.

Australia might not make any changes to their playing 11 while New Zealand will be forced to make one change as middle-order batsman Devon Conway has been ruled out of the final with a hand injury that he sustained in the semifinal against England on Wednesday.

The Kiwis might bring in either Tim Seifert or all-rounder Mark Chapman in Conway’s place as they have not sought any replacement.

"Conway sustained the injury when he struck his bat immediately after being dismissed in semifinal win over England in Abu Dhabi - with an X-ray today confirming a break to his right hand fifth Metacarpal," said New Zealand Cricket in a statement.

Head coach Gary Stead said Conway was understandably devastated.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time. Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the BLACKCAPS and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is - so we're really trying to rally around him.

"It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it's not the smartest thing he's done there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury.

"Due to the timelines we won't be bringing in a replacement player for this World Cup or next week's T20 series against India, but are working through our options for the Test series later this month," said Stead.

New Zealand will depart to India immediately after the T20 World Cup for an away series consisting three T20Is and as many Tests.

But that they would take up much later as the priority now will be the T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia.

So, here is a useful guide that comprises facts like date, time, head to head record and possible playing 11.

1. The Final date The Australia vs New Zealand final will be played on Sunday (November 14) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 2. The Final Time The final between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled for a 7.30 PM IST start. 3. Live telecast and Streaming info The match will be live on Star Sports Networks and Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. 4. NZ vs AUS Head to Head Australia and New Zealand have played 14 times in T20Is, and the Aussies have 9 matches and the Kiwis emerged winners 5 times. But in the lone T20 World Cup match between the two sides, New Zealand emerged the victor. 5. Possible 11 Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert/Mark Chapman (for injured Devon Conway), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.