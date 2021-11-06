T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Namibia: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time info

1. Match date
The T20 World Cup match between India and Namibia will take place on November 8, Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
2. Match time
The India vs Namibia match will start at 7.30 PM IST.
3. Live telecast and Streaming info
The Live telecast of the India vs Namibia match will be on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.
4. Match prediction
India will have a clear edge against Namibia in this match. The form and the presence of some super talented cricketers make them the front-runner and all Namibia can hope for is to run India close.