T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Namibia: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time info

It’s shrouded in uncertainty at the time of writing as the significance of this match will depend on the outcome of the fixture between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday (November 7).

If New Zealand beat Afghanistan then it will be curtains for India and this match will be reduced to one with a mere academic interest.

If the Afghans conjure an upset, then India will have hope of entering the semis in the event of them beating Namibia within a specified margin.

But the permutations apart, India can look forward to putting up a strong show.

It is imperative for Virat Kohli and his side to produce such an effort because the twin losses to New Zealand and Pakistan and the manner in which they lost have dented India’s image in the tournament by that bit.

However, India have found their mojo after the consecutive setbacks in the initial phase to steamroll Scotland and Afghanistan. India will have to replicate that effort once more irrespective of the situation the match offers.

In that context, MyKhel here offers an essential guide to the match that include date, IST time, live telecast and live streaming info etc.

1. Match date The T20 World Cup match between India and Namibia will take place on November 8, Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 2. Match time The India vs Namibia match will start at 7.30 PM IST. 3. Live telecast and Streaming info The Live telecast of the India vs Namibia match will be on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. 4. Match prediction India will have a clear edge against Namibia in this match. The form and the presence of some super talented cricketers make them the front-runner and all Namibia can hope for is to run India close.