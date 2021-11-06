Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Namibia: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time info

By
India will face Namibia on Monday
India will face Namibia on Monday

Dubai, November 6: India will take on Namibia on Monday (November 8) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the final league match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. But what could be the nature of this match?

It’s shrouded in uncertainty at the time of writing as the significance of this match will depend on the outcome of the fixture between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday (November 7).

If New Zealand beat Afghanistan then it will be curtains for India and this match will be reduced to one with a mere academic interest.

If the Afghans conjure an upset, then India will have hope of entering the semis in the event of them beating Namibia within a specified margin.

But the permutations apart, India can look forward to putting up a strong show.

It is imperative for Virat Kohli and his side to produce such an effort because the twin losses to New Zealand and Pakistan and the manner in which they lost have dented India’s image in the tournament by that bit.

However, India have found their mojo after the consecutive setbacks in the initial phase to steamroll Scotland and Afghanistan. India will have to replicate that effort once more irrespective of the situation the match offers.

In that context, MyKhel here offers an essential guide to the match that include date, IST time, live telecast and live streaming info etc.

1. Match date

1. Match date

The T20 World Cup match between India and Namibia will take place on November 8, Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

2. Match time

2. Match time

The India vs Namibia match will start at 7.30 PM IST.

3. Live telecast and Streaming info

3. Live telecast and Streaming info

The Live telecast of the India vs Namibia match will be on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

4. Match prediction

4. Match prediction

India will have a clear edge against Namibia in this match. The form and the presence of some super talented cricketers make them the front-runner and all Namibia can hope for is to run India close.

Comments

MORE ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2021 NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Match 38 - November 6 2021, 03:30 PM
Australia
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 13:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments