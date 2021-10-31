T20 World Cup 2021, India vs New Zealand: Laxman prefers all-rounder Shardul over Bhuvneshwar

Laxman feels that team India requires Thakur to form a balanced team as he offers an option with ball and can add some runs with the bat.

"I would go for Shardul Thakur because Shardul can give runs with the bat, and he's a wicket-taking option. It also increases the depth in the batting lineup. So, I would definitely go with Shardul ahead of Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)," Laxman said on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan'.

"He is an experienced bowler, but if you think about the balance and the combination of the playing eleven, I would probably prefer Shardul over Bhuvi," he added.

Meanwhile, former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has said Kohli's side may opt for an experienced Ravichandran Ashwin over mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for the clash against New Zealand.

"For a game of this significance (vs NZ), you would definitely want somebody with temperament and experience. So, in my opinion, Ravichandran Ashwin may get the nod in place of Varun Chakravarthy," Bangar said.

Earlier in the week, skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma also said that team India should include Shardul in the team instead of Bhuvneshwar.

"As we know that India's bowling attack was quite weak in the match against Pakistan. So, now I think that the team should go for Shardul Thakur in Bhuvi's (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) place and Ravichandran Ashwin should be included instead of Varun Chakravarthy," Rajkumar was quoted as saying to ANI.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the Super 12 stages of the World Cup on Sunday (October 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Both sides will enter the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan. While India suffered a 10-wicket loss in Dubai last Sunday (October 24), New Zealand lost by 5 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday (October 26).

