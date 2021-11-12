T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen, Jofra Archer show Chris Jordan support after England's exit

Riding on Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 72 from 47 deliveries, New Zealand successfully chasing down 167 against England, with the Black Caps opener hitting the winning runs on the final ball of the 19th over.

The 17th over bowled by Jordan proved to be crucial in the match as New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell managed to score 23 runs in the over.

While some targetted the pacer for the costly over that sent favourites England out of the T20 World Cup, former skipper Pietrsen showed his support for Jordan, questioning how can anybody single out only that over.

"Jordan is a fabulous cricketer. A great guy, we know well he trains, we know how much he's liked - not that you need to be liked to perform - but he's just a brilliant professional who you know was doing his best, but tonight, Neesham got him," said Pietersen on Sky Sports.

"How can you look back on it now and go he bowled rubbish, he bowled this or he bowled that? He may not have bowled well but the pressure exerted on him by Neesham got the job done for New Zealand," he added.

Well if the headline alone isn’t an invitation for abuse idk what is , how can you dive into one man’s stats to cast blame ? If you don’t like him just say that Ben but I have a problem with this entire article. Really makes me wonder what will happen the https://t.co/OiH3WsFfuv — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 12, 2021

Meanwhile, England pacer Archer also backed his fellow teammate after a leading publication criticised the latter for England's defeat in a series of tweets.

"How can you dive into one man's stats to cast blame? If you don't like him just say that Ben but I have a problem with this entire article," tweeted Archer.

"Really makes me wonder what will happen the day I don't perform to certain standards, CJ has given his all for his country time after time and it is a game of cricket it is unpredictable and mistakes do happen so don't get here for one second and single out one person."

This has nothing to do with RACE and let me repeat that , my only problem is the singling out of one player in a defeat , I’m curious to see who Ben thinks lost the game for Pakistan yesterday 🤔 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 12, 2021

Archer also said this has nothing to do about race questioned if the journalist concerned will make of Pakistan's defeat to Australia.

"This has nothing to do with RACE and let me repeat that , my only problem is the singling out of one player in a defeat, I'm curious to see who Ben thinks lost the game for Pakistan yesterday," Archer added.

