T20 World Cup 2021: Shahid Afridi feels Shaheen should have done better in 19th over

By Pti
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi conceded 22 runs in 19th over against Australia

Karachi, November 12: Top Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been reprimanded by former captain Shahid Afridi for conceding three successive sixes in the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia.

Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid, who is known for his straight forward views, said he was not happy with the way Shaheen had bowled in the 19th over of the semifinal on Thursday (November 11) night in Dubai.

Matthew Wade played a sensational knock, which included three sixes off Shaheen in the penultimate over, to ensure a five wicket win for Australia.

"I am not happy with Shaheen in one area. Okay so Hasan Ali dropped a catch but that does not mean you will bowl badly and get hit for three successive sixes," Shahid Afridi said on Samaa TV channel.

"Shaheen has so much pace and he should have used it sensibly. Even if the catch was dropped. He should have used his head and tried to bowl outside off stump fast Yorkers with his pace. He is not that sort of bowler to be hit like that," the former Pakistan captain.

Australia vs Pakistan Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2021: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, HighlightsAustralia vs Pakistan Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2021: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

Afridi said he believed that the semifinal would be a big learning experience for Shaheen and he should benefit from it. Shahid however praised Shaheen for his bowling throughout the tournament, especially with the new ball.

"I would say he was brilliant in the tournament and I have only seen either Wasim bhai (Akram) or perhaps Muhammad Amir bowl like this with the new ball," he added.

"He is giving good performances. I hope he learns from this cricket experience and prepares himself for the future."

Shaheen set the World Cup on fire when he got rid of top players like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with the new ball in Pakistan's big match against India and even in the semifinal sent back Australian captain Finch in the first over.

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 21:22 [IST]
